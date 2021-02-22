Sunny Leone A Major 'Monday Distraction' As She Shares New Pictures Of Herself

The 13th season of MTV reality show Splitsvilla is all set to premiere on Saturday, March 6, 2021. With only a few days remaining for the show for its premiere, the hosts Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singh can be seen sharing many pics and updates from their shoots from Kerala on their social media accounts. Take a look at Sunny Leone's latest pics that she shared online on Monday, February 22.

Sunny Leone shares perfect Monday motivation pic

Sunny Leone who is currently in Trivandrum, Kerala, shooting for Splitsvilla X3, started filming for the show in January 2021. She along with her co-host Rannvijay has shared many updates from the sets of the reality show. Apart from Splitsvilla X3, Sunny is also filming for her other projects down South, during her time in Kerala. Recently, she shared the perfect pool pic in a sunny swimming suit and tagged her Instagram post as "Your Monday distraction !!!!" She also tagged the location as Poovar Island Resort, which is located in Kerala.

Sunny Leone had earlier shared pics with her co-host, Rannvijay Singh while announcing that the duo is set to start the 13th season of Splitsvilla. Check out their post.

According to a PR report, the thirteenth season of MTV Splitsvilla will mark Sunny's seventh year of association with the show. The 39-year-old actor also stated that she was making the most of her time in Kerala with her husband and kids apart from her shooting schedule. On her day off, she spends her time with her husband Daniel Weber and kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher exploring the pristine beaches, the backwaters and the boat rides in Kerala. The family have also been exploring the local cuisines and clicking pictures wearing the traditional attires of the state. Sunny had also celebrated Valentine’s Day 2021 with her husband on a boat ride in the famous backwaters of Kerala. On the film front, Sunny recently began shooting for her upcoming web series, Anamika, helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The web series also stars Sonnalli Seygall in a pivotal role.

