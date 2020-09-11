Sunny Leone Hates 'last Bathing Suit Photo', Decides To 'torture Legs' With Hard Workout

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is quite particular about her fitness regime. Recently, she shared a series of videos of herself while working out. The actor took to social media and posted clips through her official handle on September 11, 2020, Friday. She revealed the reason for opting for an extensive exercise session in the caption. Here is everything you need to know about Sunny Leone’s latest post on Instagram. Check it out:

Sunny Leone indulges in extensive workout session

Sunny Leone took to social media and shared a series of videos through her official Instagram account on September 11, 2020, Friday. She has donned a pink-shaded T back top and teamed it with a pair of yoga pants. The actor has tied her hair in a high bun and wore white sports shoes for a complete look.

The first video features Sunny Leone sporting ankle weights. She has added a comical twist while doing kicking exercises with the background music in the video. Meanwhile, the second one also showcases her with 10 pounds of ankle weights. In that clip, the actor is attempting to strengthen her legs with lunges in an outdoor space.

In the caption accompanying her social media carousel post, Sunny Leone has revealed that her ankle weights are around 10 pounds. The actor also explained why she decided to opt for leg work out. She wrote, “The ankle weights are about 10pounds. So this is not easy. Since I hated this last bathing suit photo, I decided to torture my legs the next day!! F#*% COVID-19!!!!!!!!!!!!!”. Check out Sunny Leone’s latest post on Instagram:

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Responses on Sunny Leone's Instagram videos

Within an hour of dropping her videos on Instagram, Sunny Leone garnered more than 1,50,000 likes on the social media platform. Numerous fans and followers of the model shared a supportive response on her workout clips. Many among them appreciated her workout regime and fitness. On the other hand, several fans dropped appreciative emoticons such as hearts, heart-shaped smileys, roses, fire, and sparkle, to name a few. Check out some of the comments on Sunny Leone’s Instagram post:

Also read: Yami Gautam Twins With Sister Surilie As They Pose For A Stunning Selfie; See Pic

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.