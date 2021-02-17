Sunny Leone Flaunts Her Custom Made Hat As She Sun Bathes In Her Pool

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is often seen engaging with her fans on Instagram. She took to her Instagram on February 17 to share a picture as she spent her time in the pool. She also flaunted her fancy hat in the picture. She also wrote a funny caption referring to her hat in the picture.

Also read | Sunny Leone Feels 'deeply Hurt' With The Accusations, Says 'let Law Take Its Course'

Sunny Leone's pool picture

Sunny Leone shared a picture of herself lying on a floating mattress in a pool. She wore a sky blue two-piece bikini suit and hid her face under her hat. Her hat had her name written in cursive as she held it right above her face. Sunny wrote that incase people forgot her name, it's written on her hat for them to recollect. Fans also commented in huge numbers. They flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Have a look at Sunny Leone's Instagram photo taking a sunbath in the pool and netizens' reactions.

Image source: Sunny Leone's Instagram

Also read | Sunny Leone's Husband Daniel Weber's Band Releases New Track 'Sorry' On Valentine's Day

A sneak peek into Sunny Leone's Instagram

Sunny shared a few snippets from her Valentine's day celebration with her husband. The two had a romantic getaway and a dinner on valentines. The location was decorated with red hearts and bright lights. Sunny wrote that the couple has gone through a lot together but through all of it he is still the man of her dreams. She added that he is a great man, partner, father and a husband. Take a look at Sunny Leone's photos and video from Valentine's day.

Also read | Sunny Leone And Family Enjoy Kerala Sadya Meal In Traditional Outfits; See Pictures

On the occasion of Valentine's day, she also shared a few pictures of herself dressed in a red co-ord set. She wore red trousers and a jacket and wore a white bralette to complete the look. She also wore a pair of red sunglasses and was seen holding a red Japanese umbrella in her hands. She wished all her fans and followers on Valentine's day. Here are Sunny Leone's photos from Valentine's day.

Sunny on the work front

Sunny was last seen in the MX Player series Bullets as Tina. Sunny Leone's movies which released before the lockdown include Motichoor Chaknachoor and Arjun Patiala. She will next be seen in films like Tamil film Veeramadevi, Malayalam debut film Rangeela, Telugu films Koka Kola and Helen. Sunny will be seen appearing in many South Indian films in 2021.

Also read | Sunny Leone Asks Netizens A Tasty Question About Photos Of Her 'Yummy' Printed Pyjamas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.