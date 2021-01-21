Sunny Leone Has A Ball As She Strikes Some Quirky Poses With These Balloons; See Pictures

One Night Stand actor Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Thursday, January 21, 2021, to share quirky pictures of her having fun with balloons and decorations. Along with the pictures, the actor went on to pen a note as she revealed details about the same. On seeing this, fans have gone all out to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sunny Leone went on to share happy and quirky pictures where she can be seen posing with the balloons. In the first picture, the actor can be seen posing with the metallic alphabet balloon ‘B’ and ‘D’ giving a peace sign. In the picture, one can also notice the black and golden balloons behind her. The second picture is a close up picture of the actor, while in the third pic, the actor is seen pouting putting her head through the letter ‘O’. She can be seen donning a white and orange striped top along with a pair of jeans. She also completed her look with a middle parting hairdo and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor went on to pen a sweet note. She wrote, “Who doesn’t do this when they are around balloons? Can you guess what do they spell? #SunnyLeone #BabyDoll”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Sunny Leone Shares Action Video From 'Anamika', Praises Director Vikram Bhatt

As soon as Sunny Leone shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to comment on how cute the actor looks, while some could not stop gushing over the pictures”. One of the users wrote, “So prettty ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ They spell Baby Doll Sunny why did you add up that hashtag”. While the other said, “Gorgeous”. Some also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look.

Also read | Sunny Leone Shares A Video From The Sets Of 'Anamika', Asks 'Darr Ke Aage...........?'

Apart from this picture, the actor goes on to share several pictures, and videos on her social media handle. Earlier to this pic, the actor shared a picture of her where she can be seen doing her own makeup. The actor can be seen looking into the mirror and applying the lipstick. Take a look.

Also read | Sunny Leone Shares A Hilarious Video Of Yashraj Mukhate's New Song; Watch

Also read | Sunny Leone Is All 'sunshine' In The BTS Pictures For Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.