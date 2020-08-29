Sunny Leone Has Made It To BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women List, Did You Know?

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone made it to the BBC’s List of 100 Most Influential Women from around the world in 2016. As per British Broadcasting Corporations, the list consisted of ‘inspirational and influential women’ of the year, who would bring in new perspectives as well as stories for the readers. Among numerous lists, Sunny Leone was a part of the categories ‘arts’ and ‘North America’. Here are further details about the star that you must check out right away.

After emerging as the most Googled Indian actor of the decade, Bollywood star Sunny Leone made it to the BBC’s List of 100 Most Influential Women. She was one of the ‘inspirational and influential women’ in 2016. That year marked the British Broadcasting Corporations’ fourth year of the season. So, BBC chose among the high-profile and influential women, who were entrepreneurs, engineers, businesswomen, sportswomen, fashion icons, and artistes, to put together in the list.

In a short bio of Sunny Leone, a motivational quote by the Bollywood actor appears. It says, “It is your right as a woman to follow your dreams, and it is your responsibility to make them come true.” The actor also celebrated her fifth anniversary in Bollywood in 2016 after growing in popularity with the reality TV show, Bigg Boss in 2011. In one of her tweets, Sunny Leone also expressed gratitude to Bigg Boss and Salman Khan for having her on the show. She mentioned that it all started there.

Thank you...thank you... @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @rajcheerfull for having me on your show! Means the world to me! All began here!! Xoxo pic.twitter.com/j7dQlBK8KS — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) November 21, 2016

Sunny Leone's movies

Sunny Leone marked her Bollywood debut with Jism 2 alongside Randeep Hooda and Arunoday Singh in the lead roles. Later on, she went on to star in movies like Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, and Jackpot, among others. Moreover, she has also co-hosted a reality show, Splitsvilla.

Other Indians in BBC’s List of 100 Most Influential Women

According to various reports, four other Indian women made it to BBC’s List of 100 Most Influential Women. Inspiring women like Gouri Chindarkar from Sangli, Mallika Srinivasan from Chennai, Neha Singh from Mumbai, and Saalumarada Thimmakka from Karnataka found their name in the British Broadcasting Corporations’ list. Additionally, some of the high-profile personalities to make it to the list that year were singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, US gymnast Simone Biles, and French Politician Rachida Dati.

