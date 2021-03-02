Urvashi Dholakia's New Instagram Reel Video Has Hilarious 'Sunny Leone' Twist; Watch

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Urvashi Dholakia is having the best time with her Instagram Reel videos and knows how to use them for laughs. On Tuesday, the actor shared a funny reel in which she is seen in a "sasu maa" attire. The person in the voiceover asks her why is there too much crowd. The character says she has told people in English that her "daamad' is coming. When the person asks her what exactly she said in English that brought in such a crowd, she says, "Today Sunny Leone is coming". The person whips back at her saying, "It is not Sunny Leone, but SON-IN-LAW!". Take a look at the reel here and what fans reacted to her English gaffe here.



Urvashi Dholakia's videos on Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia recently jumped on the "Pawri Hori Hai" meme bandwagon and posted a video with her friends. In the video, she is seen inside a car and getting ready for a "Pawri". She is then seen emulating the lines as she wraps up shooting for a series. Take a look at the video here.

Urvashi has been posting several videos and pictures of her fashion game recently. While the actor hasn't been much active on television these days, several fans of the original Kasautii Zindagi Kay were anticipating the return of Urvashi on the small screen. Recently, the actor posted another look of her in a series of pictures affirming her love for sarees. She took to Instagram to share a beautiful floral print saree as well as another picture of her in a bright yellow saree. Take a look at the pictures here.

The actor posted a picture last year hinting to fans about her next project, but there is no confirmation from her about the same. Last year, when a fan page on Instagram asked her if she will make a comeback to television anytime soon, she responded by saying that she has been told the pandemic has left "no vacancies".

Urvashi Dholakia on the work front

Urvashi Dholakia began her acting career with Doordarshan's Srikant, starring Farooq Sheikh. She then appeared in Dekh Bhai Dekh (1993) and Zamaana Badal Gaya Hai (1995). The actor gained national attention for playing Komolika Majumdar in Kasautii Zindagi Kay from 2001 to 2008. She has also appeared in several reality shows like Nach Baliye 9, Comedy Circus and Kitchen Champion 5. Her other work credits include appearing in television roles like Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kahin Toh Hoga. She also featured as Queen Iravati in the Colors TV historical fantasy series Chandrakanta in 2017.

