Sunny Leone Is Looking Like A Dream While Strolling Around In Mumbai; View Pics

Sunny Leone came back to Mumbai a little over a month ago. The actress, who was last seen in her own biographical show on Zee5, namely Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, has hinted at the beginning of a "new adventure" through her Instagram account on the day she boarded the flight for Mumbai. The actress, model and businesswoman flew back to LA for a period of six months.

But now, it seems that the actress is ready to embark on a new chapter in her professional life. That can be said based on the new set of pictures that have been released by her through her Instagram handle. In the images that can be seen below, one can see that she has donned a simple, classy yet elegant ensemble of white and gold. Her outfit is being complimented by her pink purse.Sunny

Also Read: See Emraan Hashmi's Witty Reaction After A Student Names Him And Sunny Leone As Parents

Here are the images for all to see (Source: Sunny Leone's Instagram):

Also Read: Sunny Leone Slays In 'black N Yellow' Athleisure; Fans In Love With Her Look

As is known to her fans, Sunny Leone is an active social media user and influencer. As of this writing, Sunny Leone's Instagram following stands at around 41.8 million. A majority of Sunny Leone's photos are her selfies, her endorsements and announcements of the new products that are being frequently added to her skincare brand, Starstruck by Sunny Leone.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Expresses Being 'lost In Time' And Reminisces About Her Shooting Life

Here are some of Sunny Leone's photos and videos featuring her & family:

Also Read: Sunny Leone Teases Release Of A 'Dope Video' And Expresses Love For Playing 'Dress Up'

As far as Sunny Leone's body of work is concerned, she was last seen in Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone. The web series in question is a Zee5 original. The web series comprises of 20 episodes. The show has been directed by Aditya Datt.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.