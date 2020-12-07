Sunny Leone Slays In 'black N Yellow' Athleisure; Fans In Love With Her Look

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone is known to flaunt her looks in various stylish outfits on social media. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself slaying a black and yellow combination. The actor teamed a yellow casual and knotted top with a pair of black stretchy pants in the photo. Here is everything you need to know about Sunny Leone's Instagram post.

Sunny Leone slays in black and yellow outfit

Sunny Leone took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in athleisure through her official handle on December 7, 2020, Monday. Posing in an elevator, she paired a yellow round-neck top with black lowers. For a complete look, the actor wore yellow and white canvas shoes to match with her combination of black and yellow. Leone accessorised her outfit with a wristwatch, a delicate pendant, and tiny earrings. Moreover, she opted for a minimal makeup look with a tint of pink lip shade and eyeliner. The star tied her hair in a tidy bun.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sunny Leone wrote the lyrics of Black and Yellow song by Wiz Khalifa. She raised the similarity between the track name and her outfit shades. The actor wrote, “Black n yellow...black n yellow...” in the description. Check out Sunny Leone's photos on the photo-sharing platform.

Response to Sunny Leone's Instagram photo

Within a few hours of sharing her picture on Instagram, Sunny Leone garnered more than 7, 55, 000 likes and over 6100 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the actor shared their responses to the photo. Many of them called her gorgeous and beautiful. Meanwhile, others appreciated her look through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, fire, crackers, hugs, kisses, and roses, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Sunny Leone's Instagram post that you must check out.

