Sushant billboards put up in Australia, sister says 'they want their screams to be heard'

‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ is no longer a movement that is restricted to the late actor’s fans and family, or just India. The campaign is attracting humongous response, from almost all walks of life, not just stars from the entertainment industry, but also sportspersons, politicians and more. Moreover, countries around the world have also been expressing their vociferous support for the initiative, the latest being Australia.

Australia showers love on Sushant

After a Sushant Singh Rajput picture was showcased on a billboard in California, now Australia also joined in the movement. 'SSRians’ expressed their support by putting up not one, but seven such billboards in Australia.

Sharing the pictures, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti conveyed her gratitude for ‘making it happen' with their ‘abundant love’, and how a strong message was sent by Australia. She added that they wanted their ‘screams to be heard’ by the judiciary of India, so that ‘fair justice can be served’ to Sushant.

Sushant’s Pavitra Rishta co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also showcased her excitement for the gesture, and reposted Shweta's post.

On August 8, a billboard of Sushant was put up in California, prompting Shweta to call it a ‘worldwide movement.’ The California State Assembly has also honoured SSR’s work and contribution to society.

Shweta, who lives in the USA, has been leading the movement for SSR’s justice, previously even writing to the Prime Minister, seeking a CBI probe into the death. She has joined various campaigns like ‘Warrior 4 SSR’ and Republic TV’s #CBIForSSR. She also thanked fans for the wholehearted support for the most recent campaign, #GlobalPrayers4SSR, which received support in millions.

Sushant passed away at his home in Mumbai on June 14, but there has been numerous mysteries related to the death. The Mumbai Police is yet to file an FIR in the case, while Bihar Police, which registered against Rhea Chakraborty against others, also alleged non-co-operation from Mumbai Police. The Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation of a CBI probe, and the CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea and the others. The Supreme Court is also hearing Rhea’s plea seeking a transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai, where Rhea, Sushant’s family and the other parties submitted its reply. This is apart from the ED probing the embezzlement angle, as accused by SSR’s father, recording the statements of Rhea and the others.

