Karan Johar's Banner Submits Contract Copy For Sushant's 'Drive' As Dharma CEO Questioned

The Mumbai Police is questioning Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta in connection with Sushant Singh Rajut’s death. After summons were issued to Mehta on Sunday, he was called for recording his statement at the Amboli police station in Mumbai. It was reported that he was carrying the contract copy with Sushant over the film Drive, asked to submit by the police.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death: After Karan Johar's Manager, Apoorva Mehta Summoned By Police

Dharma Productions CEO summoned

While most celebrities called for questioning had been spotted at the Bandra police station, Apoorva Mehta was snapped by the cameras outside the Amboli police station. Wearing a mask, he was seen with a bottle of water and what seemed like the contract copy in his hands. Mahesh Bhatt was questioned at the Santacruz police station a day earlier.

Mehta has been working with Dharma Productions for close to 15 years.

READ: Karan Johar Insulted Sushant Singh Rajput', PIL In Bombay HC Questions Investigation

Drive was the only collaboration between Sushant and the banner. The movie had been announced in 2017, but faced numerous delays, before it finally released on Netflix last November. Kangana Ranaut had poured doubt over Drive's alleged inability to find a buyer and the blame for this being directed towards Sushant.

Karan Johar’s manager has also been summoned in the case, and sources claim even the filmmaker will be summoned in the case within a week.

Earlier, even Yash Raj Films was asked to submit its contract copy with Sushant, as they collaborated on two films out of an alleged three-film contract. The banner’s casting director Shanoo Sharma and former employee Aashish Singh too were questioned in the case. The Mumbai Police is investigating the angle of Sushant allegedly being ousted from numerous films and being boycotted by the big names, before his death on June 14.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mahesh Bhatt, Shekhar Kapur too have recorded their statements in the case, with over 35 names having been questioned in the case.

Demand for CBI probe

Meanwhile, Dr Subramanian Swamy has written to the Prime Minister seeking a CBI probe into Sushant’s death, after numerous politicians like Roopa Ganguly, Manoj Tiwari also voiced a similar demand. On Monday, a PIL too was filed in the Bombay High Court, demanding a high-level probe into the matter, claiming Karan had ‘insulted’ Sushant and that the Mumbai Police had covered ‘facts’. The Mumbai Police, on the other hand, claimed that the death, that took place at Sushant’s residence in Bandra on June 14, was of ‘asphyxia due to hanging’, while the post-mortem and viscera reports have also ruled out foul play.

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police To Summon Karan Johar This Week Say Sources

READ: I'm Nowhere In Bollywood Despite 70 Films; Karan Johar Enjoys Monopoly: Shailendra Sing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.