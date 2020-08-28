Rhea Chakraborty's Pictures From CBI Guest House Accessed After Angry Gesture On Entry

Shortly after being summoned by the CBI, Rhea Chakraborty arrived at the DRDO Guesthouse for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on Friday morning. Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive images of Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty as they got off the car and headed towards to the DRDO guesthouse.

Before reaching the DRDO guesthouse. Rhea Chakraborty made an angry gesture at media persons, appearing to swing her elbow at a camera that was right outside the car window.

WATCH: Rhea Chakraborty makes angry gesture at camera upon arrival at CBI in Sushant case

CBI grills Rhea Chakraborty

Sources have informed Republic TV that Rhea Chakraborty will be questioned by CBI SP Nupur Prasad along with two other inspectors. The CBI said that the case is at the examination stage and Rhea’s statement will be used to understand the circumstances leading to Sushant's death.

Apart from her, Samuel Miranda and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani have also reached the DRDO guest house for CBI questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe. Cook Neeraj has also arrived at the DRDO guesthouse on Friday, meaning that the key players who are said to have been physically proximate to Sushant Singh Rajput are now with the CBI.

On Thursday, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj, and Keshav Bachner were grilled by the CBI for over 14 hours at the CBI's DRDO guest house in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

As per sources, Neeraj, Pithani and Miranda's questioning will be done by one team, and Rhea will be confronted on the statements recorded by the three. The focus is on the events of the last 6 months, including the stay at Waterstone resort.

NCB to summon Rhea and others

Following the disclosure of a drug nexus around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has filed a case in the matter is likely to send a summon to Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda and Jaya Saha on Friday, sources have told Republic.

The NCB is also likely to summon Gaurav Arya - the alleged drug dealer who found a mention in Rhea's chats accessed by Republic earlier. He is said to have had a role to play as well. Also on Friday morning, the agency brought in four people to their office with their faces covered.

