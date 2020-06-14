Sushant Singh Rajput's Dance For His Mother In Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Is Going Viral; Watch

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's reported suicide has come over as a wave of shock to the entire film industry as well as his fans. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with the film Kai Po Che!. He was later seen in various other films that made him a household name. Before becoming a hit in Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in various televisions and dance reality shows. The actor was also a participant of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. One of his dance performance from the show has been doing rounds on the internet, take a look:

Sushant Singh Rajput's performance on the mother-son relationship:

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput performed with contestant Shampa. On the show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, during the special relationship week, Sushant Singh Rajput performed with his partner Shampa and depicted the relationship of a mother and son through their dance performance. In the BTS video, the late actor shared that he always wanted to express how he felt about his mother through his dance performance, adding that he felt happy to be performing that day.

Speaking about his mother, he said that he lost her in the year 1992. He was extremely close to his mother and every little thing he did made her happy. Sushant Singh Rajput dedicated his act to his mother and said that all the dreams his mother had seen for him had come true, but it made him sad that his mother was not by his side. Along with his partner, he performed on the song Luka Chuppi from the film Rang De Basanti. The actor performed with dedication throughout his performance and received praise from the judges. Towards the end of the performance, the actor was nearly in tears, as he mentioned it reminded him of his mother.

Official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

