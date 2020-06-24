Sushant Singh Rajput's Story Inspires A Second Film; Sanoj Mishra To Helm The Direction

Bollywood lost yet another talented actor after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. However, several filmmakers are wishing to keep his legacy etched in the memories of the audience. After Vijay Shekhar Gupta, filmmaker Sanoj Mishra has announced his film and titled it Sushant.

The actor who died at his Bandra residence had an inspirational journey in Bollywood. He started out in television before moving to the Hindi film industry and was a part of some critically acclaimed films in Bollywood. Sanoj Mishra wants to frame his journey in motion pictures now.

Sanoj Mishra wishes to make a film on Sushant Singh Rajput

According to reports, Sanoj Mishra’s film will encompass around Sushant’s journey until his death. However, Mishra cleared the air and said that the film is not a biopic but the story of many aspiring actors who want to make a place in the industry. It will narrate the heart-wrenching journey of many who come to Mumbai with bright hopes and future. Mishra also said that some amount of light will be shed on the situation faced by the struggling actors in the industry.

Sanoj Mishra is credited with films like Srinagar, Nawab, Lafange, Gandhigiri and more. He revealed in a statement made to a news publication that the film will tell the tale of people pushed to take drastic measures due to the struggle and the harassments in the industry. According to reports, the film is being bankrolled by Road Production and Sanoj’s own production. The film is set to be shot in Bihar and Mumbai, said Mishra. Sanoj Mishra believes that with people returning to their hometown due to the pandemic, now is a good time to help develop cinema in the regional levels like in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and producer Sandip Singh is mourning the loss of a friend. He revealed in an Instagram post that his directorial debut was originally going to have Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. However, Sushant left too soon. He wrote an elaborate caption and explained how he wished Sushant was still there to be a part of Vande Bharatam.

He wrote, “You made me a promise. We, the Bihari brothers, will one day rule this industry and be the inspiration/support system for all young dreamers like you and me Bhai. You promised me that my directorial debut will be with you. Raaj Shaandilyaa wrote this and we were to produce this together. I need your belief, that faith you showed, that was my strength. Now, with you gone...I'm lost...but I promise you this my brother. Now tell me how do I fulfil this dream? Who will hold my hand as you did? Who will give me the power of SSR, my brother? I promise you this... I will make this film! And it will be a tribute to the loving memory of SSR who inspired millions and gave them hope that anything is possible! Just dream it and believe it! Those hours of discussions on this film we dreamed to make together...the film 'Vande Bharatam'...now all I am left with is your memories and this poster which was our dream starting to come true, this film my brother, will be the symbol of the undying light of your soul.”

In another similar note, filmmaker and producer Vijay Shekar Gupta also revealed that he wishes to make a film around Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The tentative title was revealed to be Suicide or Murder. The filmmaker also shared a still with his followers on Instagram.

