Ex-Nagaland Governor 'gutted' With Sushant's Demise; Son Recalls Story From 2018 Floods

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans, celebrity friends and even those who had only watched his films recalled various moments related to the actor after his untimely demise on Sunday. In shock, netizens and stars have been sharing his throwback pictures, videos and memories. Apart from his acting abilities, his love for physics and the extraterrestrial, literature, philosophy have been evident in the posts shared on social media.

Another highlight of Sushant’s personality was his generosity. The actor’s efforts in helping the states of Kerala and Nagaland during the floods of 2018 is being talked about. The Chhichhore star’s comment to a fan, promising a donation of Rs 1 crore on Instagram, was acknowledged by Keralites and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in their tributes for Sushant.

He had similarly left the people of Nagaland overwhelmed by contributing Rs 1.25 crore for the flood relief. Former Nagaland Governor’s PB Acharya’s son Charudutt Acharya recalled the moments of that event in a post that is going viral on Facebook.

He shared how the demise had plunged the family into a ‘pall of sadness’ since all were his ‘huge fans’, how his wife had a soft corner ever since his Pavitra Rishta days and tipping him for big success. Charudutt shared that his father was ‘genuinely gutted’ despite not watching any film or serial of Sushant. He also shared how Sushant had travelled from Delhi to Dimapur to hand over a cheque of Rs 1.25 crore to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

“There was no fanfare. There was no major publicity,” he claimed. Charudutt recalled how Sushant spoke warmly to his father, who invited the actor to come to Kohima, but he returned to Delhi for the shoot due to the long journey. Charudutt was heartbroken about Sushant’s promise of visiting Nagaland again being left unfulfilled and how the people of the state will always remember him. “Yeh hoti hai asli hero ki entry,” he concluded.

Earlier, CM had expressed his grief and even shared pictures with Sushant.

Shocked & saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. He personally handed over a cheque to me when Nagaland was affected by floods & landslides in 2018. His love & generous contribution to the people of Nagaland will always be remembered. May his soul RIP pic.twitter.com/KQ5EHl5K2K — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging, his post-mortem confirmed, after he was found dead at his home in Bandra. His last rites were held in Mumbai the next day. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case, with statements of his near and dear ones and associates being recorded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar were among those apart from the stars of the film industry who mourned his loss.

