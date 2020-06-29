Sushant Singh Rajput Playing Guitar In Throwback Video Is Truly Unmissable

Several photos, videos, movie scenes, and lesser-known facts about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have been making rounds on the internet. Right from his baby pictures to his recent ones, netizens have been sharing it all. An unmissable video of Sushant Singh Rajput is now going viral wherein he can be seen playing the guitar and the tune of it is simply soothing.

In this throwback video, Sushant can be seen wearing a black vest and black jeans. The actor looked happy and energetic as he strummed a few chords on the guitar. Fans are going all out in sharing this video on their social media handles and also penning some sweet notes. Watch the video below.

The post went on to receive likes and is all over the internet. Apart from this post, fans also go on to share some more memories of the actor along with sweet notes. The actor's passing away has left a void in the hearts of his fans.

Since the demise of Sushant Singh, several actors have come out and talked about the risks of mental well-being and clinical depression. Many celebrities have also taken to social media to highlight various concerns regarding Bollywood and the media in general. He made his debut with the 2013 film Kai Po Che! where he received heaps of praise for his acting abilities. The actor also starred in several other films and was soon expected to be seen in the much-awaited film Dil Bechara.

About his last film, Dil Bechara

Sushant Singh Rajput's final film, Dil Bechara, has now been announced for a digital release. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar as of July 24, 2020, and will be available to watch for everyone, including subscribers and non-subscribers. The movie also features newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and a cameo by actor Saif Ali Khan. Dil Bechara will mark Mukesh Chhabra's debut as a director and it is also said to be a remake of the 2014 Hollywood movie The Fault in Our Stars. A number of stars and Sushant Singh Rajput fans shared the first look poster of Dil Bechara on Instagram and other social media handles. Take a look at the poster.

