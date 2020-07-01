Unseen Pic Of Sushant Having Fun With His Sisters And Ankita Reminds Of Happier Times

Several pictures, videos, movie scenes, and much more about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been making rounds on the internet. From his childhood pictures to his latest ones, fans have been sharing it all. Recently, an unseen picture of Sushant Singh Rajput chilling with his siblings and his co-stars is now going viral wherein he can be seen having some fun time.

In the picture, Sushant can be seen having some gala time with his sisters. He sported a green and yellow striped long sleeves t-shirt along with dark green chinos and a cap. Apart from him, one can also notice his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande. They all were all smiles at the camera. Check out the post below.

The post went on to receive likes and has also been shared by several other fans on the internet. Fans also went on to comment on how much they miss the actor and left sweet comments. Apart from this post, fans also go on to share some more memories of Sushant. The actor's passing away has left a void in the hearts of his fans. Take a look at a few comments from his fans.

Several actors have come out and spoken about the dangers of mental health and psychiatric depression since Sushant Singh's demise. Several actors even took social media platforms to highlight numerous issues about Bollywood and the media at large. Sushant made his debut with the film Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. The actor received heaps of praise for his ability to act and personality. He then went on to act in several other movies and was soon supposed to be seen in the much-anticipated film Dil Bechara.

Sushant's last film

The actor’s final film, Dil Bechara, has now been announced for a digital release. The film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, and will be available to watch for everyone, including subscribers and non-subscribers. The movie also features newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in a lead role. The movie is said to be a remake of the Hollywood film titled The Fault in Our Stars that released in 2014. Take a look at the poster.

