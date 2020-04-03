Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Tree: All You Need To Know

Sushant Singh Rajput, before making it big in Bollywood, was a popular TV actor. His most memorable TV shows include Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. Rajput then soon landed in Bollywood with the film, Kai Po Che. Since his debut film, Sushant has never had to look back. Sushant Singh Rajput's movies that still remain widely popular among fans include Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, etc. With all that said now, read on to know more about Sushant Singh Rajput's family tree. Here are the details:

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput Breaks Instagram Silence With Intense Post, Rumoured GF Rhea Reacts

Sushant Singh Rajput's family tree

READ:Ankita Lokhande Romances Vicky Jain, Fans Find A Sushant Singh Rajput Connection

READ:Sushant Singh Rajput And Rhea Chakraborty's Gym Workout Includes "lethal Weapons": Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput hails from Patna. One of Rajput's sisters, Ritu Singh is known to be a popular state-level cricketer. Sushant's mother's demise in 2002 got the actor and his family to move to Delhi. Sushant was a brilliant student right from childhood and acting was only a passion back in his childhood days. He cleared 11 engineering entrance exams but his passion lied in acting. In 2019, due to his late mother's wish, Sushant visited his house in Patna, Bihar. He was accompanied by father KK Singh and relatives.

READ:'What Is Your Relationship Status With Sushant Singh Rajput?' Rhea Chakraborty Reveals

On the professional front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in the film Chhichhore alongside actress Shraddha Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput will next be seen in the film Dil Bechara. This film is set to be a remake of the film, The Fault In Our Stars. The film is set to release on 8 May 2020 this year but due to recent events, the dates may be subject to change without prior notice.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.