Sushant Singh Rajput Gets A Tribute In Kolkata And Other News; Top Entertainment News

A lot of celebrities from the entertainment industry made headlines today on October 24, 2020. From Sushant Singh Rajput getting a tribute in Durga puja pandals to Neha Kakkar's Mehendi, take a look a the top entertainment news for today. Read on:

Sushant Singh Rajput gets tributes in Durga Puja pandals

After four months of his death, Sushant Singh Rajput continues to receive tributes from various parts of the country. He was recently given tribute at various places in Kolkata during the Durga Puja festival. Artists from Kolkata painted an image of him on Patachitra for the Durga Puja Pandal decorations. A wax statue of the late actor was sculpted by Sukanto Roy in Bengal.

Neha Kakkar shares Mehendi pictures

Playback singer Neha Kakkar shared pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. In Neha Kakkar's Mehendi photos, she is posing with her fiance Rohanpreet Singh. The two have colour coordinated in green for the ceremony. They also exchanged rings in a close-knit affair.

Himansh Kohli gifts himself a sports car

Himansh Kohli who recently recovered from COVID-19 treated himself with a Blue SUV sports car. His birthday is right around the corner and thus he thought of cheering himself us. He mentioned that buying a sports car was always on his bucket list and took a very long time for him to attain it. Take a look at his car that created a buzz on the internet.

Keerthy Suresh's Miss India trailer out now

Netflix India recently dropped the much-anticipated Miss India trailer. The plot revolves around a simple girl who dreams of making it big with her business overseas. However, her parents discourage her from the same. The internet couldn't stop gushing about the trailer. The hashtag 'missindia' was trending on Twitter today. Have a look at the trailer of Keerthy Suresh's film.

Kajal Aggarwal flaunts engagement ring

A few days ago, actor Kajal Aggarwal had announced her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu as she got engaged in a close-knit function. She seemed excited about her wedding as she recently flaunted her ring on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture as 'Wedding Shaadi Vanity' and shared the picture where she was travelling for her preparations. Take a look at the story:

