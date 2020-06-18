Sushant Singh Rajput’s handwritten poem for mother is sure to leave fans teary-eyed

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was a great blow to the entertainment industry. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. The actor was extremely attached to his mother and on various occasions, the Kai Po Che actor never refrained from expressing love for his mother with special words and pictures of his mother on social media. Recently a handwritten poem by the Kedarnath actor caught the attention of his fans and won their hearts.

Sushant Singh Rajput's handwritten poem dedicated to his mother

A few years ago, in 2016, the Shudh Desi Romance actor had penned a poem for his mother on Instagram, which is now being widely shared online. In the first part of the poem, Sushant had written, “As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories, I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…” The second part of the poem read, “Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong, mother…”

The actor, who hailed from the town of Purnia in Bihar, made his way out of anonymity to being a well-known actor in Bollywood. He was known for being humble and unapologetically himself. Sushant Singh Rajput was an ardent lover of writing as per many of captions on his Instagram. His final Instagram note had been for his mother, just a week ago. Sushant Singh Rajput shared a picture of his mother from when she was young, his resemblance to her, striking. The mother and son’s picture seemed to be taken around the same time as per fans, however, it was not the case. The picture speaks a thousand words and so is the note attached to the picture.



“Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of a smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #Maa”, he captioned the post. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family bid final goodbye to the actor by immersing his ashes in River Ganga on June 18. Earlier in the day, his sister Shweta Singh Kriti had shared that she had reached Patna and that the family will be performing the rituals soon. It was reported that the Shraddhkarma or prayers for departed souls will be held at their home in Patna after the immersion of the ashes. The actor’s family had flown to their home in Patna after performing his last rites in Mumbai on Monday. His last rites were performed at a crematorium in Vile Parle. Sushant died of asphyxia due to hanging.

