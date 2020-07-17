Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Maharashtra Home Minister Says 'no Need' For CBI Probe

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that there is no need for a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. According to reports, Deshmukh said that he feels that Mumbai Police is 'competent enough'. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh on Sushant Singh Rajput case

Recently, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh spoke to a news portal about the Sushant Singh Rajput case and stated that there is no need for a CBI probe. He further said that the Mumbai Police has not suspected any foul play in the case. He also added that Mumbai Police is highly active in the case and is 'competent enough' to handle such cases.

Deshmukh also stated that police are investigating every aspect of the case, including that of professional rivalry. He also stated that the details of the investigation will be shared once the investigation is concluded. Several fans of the actor, as well as many high profile celebrities, are demanding a CBI investigation in the matter.

Among the celebrities who are demanding a CBI inquiry over the SSR case are Shekhar Suman, Rhea Chakraborty, Subramaniyam Swami, Ajaz Khan, and others. Recently, Rhea Chakraborty took to her official social media handle and posted a photo of the late actor. In the caption of this post, she asked Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry. Here is the post:

She also stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was her boyfriend. In the caption, she wrote, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI inquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. #satyamevajayate”.

Here's Team SSR's official statement after his death

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," said the statement.

