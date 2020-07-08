Sushant Singh Rajput & Other Celebrities' Lookalikes Who Will Leave You Shocked, See Pics

There is a saying which goes that every person in the world has a lookalike. This seems to be true in case of Bollywood celebrities as well. Many of them have lookalikes of Bollywood celebrities that will reinstate one's faith in the statement. Here's more on this.

Late Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike

The late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans were devastated when the news of his tragic demise was reported. However, a man named Sachin Tiwari became an overnight sensation for bearing an uncanny resemblance to Sushant. He now has a whopping of 10 thousand followers on Instagram. He also shared a note of gratitude and feelings of being overwhelmed at the love and support coming his way.

Priyanka Chopra's lookalike

A social media influencer called Navpreet Banga made the headlines a while back for sharing striking similarities with Priyanka Chopra. Some fans were even convinced they were seeing double when pictures of both Priyank and Navpreet went viral. The Navpreet hails from Vancouver, Canada.

Anushka Sharma's lookalike

Actor Anushka Sharma and American singer Julia Michaels could almost pass off as twins. Photos and videos of the two celebs went viral and created a storm on social media. Some were even confused if Anushka had dyed her hair blonde. To add to the mirth, Anushka and Julia had actually reached out to each other and had a good laugh over it.

Ranveer Singh's lookalike

Ranveer Singh also seems to have a lookalike who bears a strong resemblance to the actor especially when sporting beard and glasses. Hammad Shoaib hails from Pakistan and is known to be a budding actor. Speaking about the matter in a media interaction, the latter said he does not imitate anyone nor does he believe he looks like Ranveer. Seeing their pictures side by side, one might, however, beg to disagree!

Ranbir Kapoor's lookalike

Ranbir Kapoor also seems to have a lookalike who bears an uncanny similarity to the star. The person in question is a Kashmiri model who hails from Srinagar and goes by the name of Junaid Shah. When pictures of his photoshoot surfaced online, it went viral in no time as fans gushed over the resemblance between him and Ranbir.

