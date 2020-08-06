Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Raveena Tandon, Shekhar Suman React As CBI Takes Up Probe

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, a lot of people had been demanding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Recently, the Centre gave the nod to CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. As the news came out, a lot of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and celebrities reacted to this important decision by the Centre.

A lot of his fans and celebrities took to their social media to talk about their views on the nod to CBI probe. Here are some of the reactions from celebrities on Centre's nod to CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

CBI has gone ahead and filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others in the case.

Shekhar Suman

Actor Shekhar Suman was recently on the debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami where he shared that he is happy with CBI probe decision in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Shekhar Suman said, “We are overwhelmed and I think all the billions of people are so happy with the decision that the centre has taken cognizance of Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe”. He had also posted a series of tweets to praise the decision of CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Here is a look at Shekhar Suman’s tweets.

🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏Mubarak ho sabko

Thank you God.Jai Shree Ram Har Har Mahadev.Sachchai ki jeet hui..Jhoot ka moonh kala hua.Jashn Manayein.#CASE WILL FINALLY BE TRANSFERRED TO CBI.#HANG THE MURDERERS. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 5, 2020

I'm going to finally sleep well after 51days of fighting relentlessly demanding for a CBI enquiry for Sushant.I wish to thank all of you once again without whom this wd not have been possible.May God give him justice.🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 5, 2020

Adhyayan Suman

Bollywood actor and Shekhar Suman’s son Adhyayan Suman also took to his social media and shared his views on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case being probed by CBI. In the tweet shared by the actor, he said that truth will prevail and It is a day when the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has moved one step closer to justice. Here is a look at Adhyayan Suman’s twitter.

#SushanthSinghRajput truth will prevail ! So proud of all you people who have fought religiously !its gods verdict ! What a day today for Sushant to get one step closer to justice ! #CBICantBeDeniedForSSR @shekharsuman7 proud of what Shekhar ji has done toooo... — adhyayan summan (@AdhyayanSsuman) August 5, 2020

Ankita Lokhande

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former longtime girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also took to her Instagram to react on CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She shared a picture which read as, “The moment we’ve waited for has finally arrived,.” She captioned this post by saying “Gratitude”. As she shared the picture, several fans and celebrities took to the comments sections to show their support to the post.

Raveena Tandon

According to a report by a portal, Raveena Tandon has also reacted on the centre giving nod to CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. She said that she believes this to e an important and progressive step and it will take everyone close to the truth. She further mentioned that there have been several theories regarding Sushant’s untimely demise and it is high time that the mystery is uncovered. She supported the family and said that she can truly understand their grief and pain.

