Sushant Singh Rajput's Videos Of Him Dancing Heartily Resurface On The Internet, Watch

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death shocked everyone from the entertainment industry and many of his fans. The actor was found dead in his sixth-floor residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor was reportedly found in his bedroom by a member of his house staff.

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has triggered a conversation surrounding mental health on social media as a number of netizens have come forward and urged people to speak about their issues with others. Similarly, ardent fans of the actor have also been sharing moments from Sushant's films, public appearances, and dance performances through the years. Here's a throwback video where the actor is dancing. Check it out:

Sushant Singh Rajput's dance video

In the first video shared by netizens on various social media platforms, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen shaking a leg with actor Shraddha Kapoor. The video is reportedly from the success party of Shraddha's film Stree where her and Sushant danced heartily on one of Sushant's songs titled Main Tera Boyfriend. Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen in a joyous mood as he danced to the tunes of his songs with Shraddha. Check it out below -

The second video doing the rounds on the internet is from Sushant's appearance in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5. In the video, Sushant can be seen dancing with Hrithik Roshan on the title track of Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. The two actors could also be seen synchronising their steps as they danced their hearts out. The user who shared the video also wrote that the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput will forever remain in his fans' hearts. Check out the video below -

These sweet memories will remain forever in our heart

R.I.P Sushant #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/XQLx64hyKm — Neeraj Kumar (@Neeraj94731) June 15, 2020

Another Sushant Singh Rajput's dance video that started doing rounds on social media is from his appearance in an award ceremony where he performed in front of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor danced on the track Ban Ja Rani from the film Tumhari Sulu. Check it out below -

The talented performer #SushantSinghRajput will be missed ðŸ’”ðŸ˜­ can't believe it he was and he stills my fav actor. RIP pic.twitter.com/qUrCnSn10I — Nouhaila LAMHADA (@NLamhada) June 14, 2020

A number of Bollywood personalities have also come forward and expressed their grief over Sushant Singh Rajput's passing. Sushant's co-stars like Amith Sadh and Manoj Bajpayee have also shared their heartfelt thoughts. Actor Amit Sadh expressed his sadness over not being to help the actor and come to his rescue. Whereas, actor Major Bajpayee wrote that he is falling short of words to describe the shock he is in. An official statement was also released from his PR team. Here is what it read -

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

