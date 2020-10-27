Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita reacts to Narayan Rane's big claim on SSR, Disha cases

Statements of Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Narayan Rane and son Nitesh Rane on Monday re-ignited hopes for fans of Sushant Singh Rajput as they continued to raise their voice for ‘justice.’ The duo reiterated that there was foul play in both the case as they questioned Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for calling the SSR case as 'suicide.' Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh reacted to the news with hope, stating that she would continue to trust the investigating agencies.

Sushant’s friend Smita reacts to Narayan Rane’s statement

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Narayan Rane stated that Sushant had been murdered after a fight. He said, “Sushant did not commit suicide. Disha did not commit suicide. Both are murders.”

When asked about the sources, the leader stated that he could not reveal it because he did not wish to put them in difficulty. “They told me about what transpired and who all were present at the venue.”

Recent reports claimed that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel had submitted the forensic report of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and terming it a 'suicide'. This was contrary to the panel’s head DR Sudhir Gupta earlier claims that the scene was not ‘forensically suitable’ for evidence. Rane was confident that CBI’s report will be based on the version he believes is the truth.

“The case is with the CBI. They have done the right investigation. I believe that when the CBI will declare it, as the evidence has already reached them, it will be recorded as murder,” he said.

Reacting to the video, Smita tweeted that if Rane could know the truth, she did not want to lose faith in the agencies about Sushant getting justice.

Rane’s claims on Sushant

Narayan Rane had called a press conference on Monday to hit out at CM Uddhav Thackeray for his comments about Sushant case being a ‘suicide’ during his Dussehra speech.

"He (Uddhav Thackeray) has given his son a clean chit himself. It is surprising. CBI has not submitted its conclusive report yet and he has declared himself innocent. I have said it before as well - Sushant did not die by suicide, he was murdered. The culprits will be nabbed one day. How long will you try to hide things or use police to protect your own son?" said Narayan Rane in Marathi on Monday.

Nitesh Rane also made similar statements while talking to Republic TV.

“He clearly referred to the case of Sushant Singh Rajput as a case of suicide, that nothing came out of it and that his son’s name was dragged in it and that the entire Thackeray family name got spoiled. I was actually very surprised how Uddhav ji came to know that it’s suicide. The CBI investigation is still on, no closure report has been filed," Nitesh Rane said. "They are investigating all factors including the Disha Salian case. We heard Rohan Rai’s friends have been contacted and the officers went to his house. Why is Uddhav ji then saying that this was a case of suicide? What is his interest in the case and why is he giving a clarification that his son’s name is dragged. That shows something is wrong and suspicious in the entire picture. Something that they are trying to hide, something that they want to ensure that doesn’t come in the public eye,” the leader continued.

