NCB 2 FIRs & 5 Stars' Summons All Under Sushant Death Case; Deepika & Others To Be Grilled

Top Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet, and designer Simone Khambatta were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after their names were revealed by Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha or found in her chats during the probe into the drug angle in the actor's death case. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also been summoned. Following this, a startling aspect of their summons has come to light.

Two FIRs have been filed by the NCB - one (15/20) naming Deepika, Rakul Preet, and Simone, and the other (16/20) naming Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Now, Republic has learnt that both FIRs are filed in relation to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case drug probe.

Alongside the three Bollywood actors, Jaya Saha also named KWAN talent manager Karishma Prakash in her admission to the NCB, sources said.

Deepika Padukone, Simone, Rakul Preet will be questioned in the NCB guest house, Colaba while Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned in NCB Zonal office.

Deepika Padukone to be at NCB on Friday

Deepika Padukone has been summoned on Friday. According to sources, she will meet her legal team and is looking to leave Goa for Mumbai on a 1:30 pm chartered flight. On Thursday, the central anti-drug agency spoke to Deepika Padukone on phone and she was informed about the development, sources said. Rakul Preet, meanwhile, has claimed that she's not received summons but that has been refuted by the NCB.

Republic Media Network sources had informed that Deepika Padukone sought legal advice through video conferencing with a 12-member team in Mumbai after the NCB summoned her. Sources added that Ranveer Singh was also on video conferencing along with Deepika's lawyers.

Deepika Padukone's name emerges in drug chats; Sara & Shraddha summoned

Deepika Padukone's name had emerged in one of the WhatsApp chats where the actor is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' who was later confirmed as her manager, Karishma Prakash. The chats accessed are from October 2017.

Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N', of which 'S' has turned out to be Shraddha Kapoor, as per sources. Meanwhile, Sara’s questioning comes after NCB confirmed that her name had emerged in the questioning of the Rhea Chakraborty case.

NCB is interrogating talent manager Jaya Saha, who has emerged as a 'kingpin', sources confirmed to Republic, after sensational revelations have come to light regarding her activities and high-profile WhatsApp groups she operated that involved copious conversations about drugs. She may be arrested by the NCB.

