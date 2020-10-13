Sushant Singh Rajput's sister tweets on #MannKiBaat4SSR, initiative for message to PM Modi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has regularly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of the actor. After tweeting to the leader for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe and help in the battle for justice, she has now lent her support to the #MannKiBaat4SSR campaign. Fans of SSR were now pinning their hopes on the PM to speak a few words on Sushant in his radio address programme Mann Ki Baat.

Sushant’s sister supports ‘Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR’

On the completion of four months of the death of Sushant on October 14, his fans are planning the #MannKiBaat4SSR initiative. Sharing a fan-made poster for the event, Shweta called it a ‘good opportunity’ so that ‘SSRians’ could raise their voices for ‘justice and truth’.

She sought unity in the endeavour, while sharing that movement will showcase that the public was ‘awaiting justice’. She sent her love and thanked her ‘extended family’ for support for SSR’s family till now.

This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavor and show that public is awaiting justice. 🙏❤️🙏 I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/83W8VY764R — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 12, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation via his Mann ki Baat programme on October 25. The leader himself seeks suggestions from the citizens on topics they want him to address for this programme. One can write the message to him on the Narendra Modi app, MyGov.in website and or the number 1800-11-7800. SSR’s friend Nilotpal Mrinal was among those who urged citizens to use these means to convey their message, hoping that PM Modi speaks on the Sushant case.

Meanwhile, numerous other initiatives are being held across the world in the ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ initiative. Be it fans carrying ‘CBI break silence’ banner on the streets or rallies being held, like the one witnessed in United Kingdom recently, showcased that the movement was not to end anytime soon. The CBI, that was ordered to take the case, is yet to give any concrete answers on the ‘truth’ of SSR’s death or a time frame on when the investigation will be completed, irking a section of fans.

