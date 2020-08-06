'Love You Too Di': Sushant's Reply In Precious Meet Of His Sisters Will Break Your Heart

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a beautiful memory of her late brother with a screenshot of her chat with him. On May 22, Shweta had shared a screenshot of a video call with all four sisters and informed Sushant of the new thing they had learned. Shweta captioned the post, "You loved us so dearly...â¤ï¸ #thestrongestbond #strengthandunity #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #unconditionallove Dated: 22nd May 2020"

Shweta has been appropriately vocal in her demand for justice in her brother Sushant Singh Rajput's death case which has taken the nation by a storm and become a movement. On Wednesday, after the Supreme Court's order to let the investigation continue in accordance with the law, and Centre's acceptance of CBI probe into the matter, Shweta had shared her joy on hearing the news and called it a 'Rakshabandhan gift'.

Supreme Court orders

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Hrishikesh Roy heard the transfer petition filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, seeking to transfer FIR registered in Patna against her in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case to Mumbai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, confirmed that the CBI has accepted the Bihar government's request. In its order, the Supreme Court gave the Mumbai Police 3 days to place all its evidence in the Sushant death case probe on record and declined to offer protection to Rhea Chakraborty following a request from her lawyer. The matter will be taken up for hearing again next week.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She has been asked to appear before the agency at its Mumbai office on August 7. Once she appears, the actor is expected to be questioned about her friendship with Rajput, possible business dealings and the developments that took place over the last few years between them.

