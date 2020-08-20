Today’s News: Sushant’s Family Lawyer On Legal Representatives, Big B To Resume KBC Shoot

Today was an eventful day for the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of August 20, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer on Sushant’s legal representatives, Amitabh Bachchan on KBC's shoot and more. Read Here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer on Sushant’s legal representatives:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh has issued a statement wherein he claims to be the legal heir to Sushant. After the statement was issued by Sushant’s father, their family lawyer, Vikas Singh warned people who claimed to be Sushant’s legal representatives. Vikas Singh asked them to refrain from making any statements or claims on behalf of Sushant Singh Rajput.

ALSO READ: Sushant's Family Lawyer Warns Actor's Self-appointed Proxies; 'father KK Singh The Heir'

Amitabh Bachchan on KBC shoot resumption:

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he would resume the shoot of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. This news was shared by Bachchan on his blog post. Bachchan said that the shoot would take place in the near future. He also said that safety and precautions were being adhered to.

ALSO READ: After Recovering From COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan To Resume 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Shoot

CBI Officials arrive in Mumbai today:

Continuing its investigation in the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of around 8-12 CBI officers arrive in Mumbai on Thursday evening at around 7:30 pm. The SIT team, arriving a day after the Supreme Court judgement, will not be quarantined as it is expected to return back within a week.

ALSO READ: Sushant Death Case: 8-12 CBI Officials To Arrive In Mumbai Today, Will Not Be Quarantined

Rumi Jaffrey asked to produce documents by ED in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case:

Filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey, who received a summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier pertaining to financial deals with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been asked to submit all documents relating to any communications made with SSR regarding upcoming film projects.

ALSO READ: Rumi Jaffrey Quizzed By ED Over Casting Sushant; Asked If Rhea Made Herself An Add-on

Manav Kaul recalls his last meeting with Irrfan Khan:

Bollywood actor Manav Kaul and the late actor Irrfan Khan co-starred in the film Banegi Apni Baat. Manav Kaul recently took to Twitter to recall his last memory of the late actor. Manav also said that he got his first film because of Khan. You can check out the Tweet here:

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's 'Banegi Apni Baat' Co-star Manav Kaul Recalls His Last Meeting With Him

Promo Image Source: Amitabh Bachchan and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.