Sushmita Sen Greeted By Sea Of Fans On Arrival In Jaipur For Aarya 3 Shoot

Sushmita Sen has bounced back to work after her major health setback in May. The Main Hoon Na actress arrived in Jaipur to resume work on her upcoming web series Aarya 3. The actress took to her social media to give a glimpse of the warm welcome she received in the city.

Susmita Sen took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself arriving in Jaipur for the shoot of Aarya 3. In the video, doing rounds on the internet, the actress can be seen addressing a sea of fans from her car. Sushmita reposted the video shared by one of her fans and captioned it- “Aarya is home #Jaipur”.

In the video, Sushmita donned an all-black outfit and teamed it with a long, gray shirt. She accessorised her look with a pair of sunglasses and left her tresses open. Sushmita posted the video with the song Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha from her 2004 movie Main Hoon Na. In the video, she could be seen greeting her fans and chatting with them. Check out some of the snaps from the video here.

Sushmita Sen resumes work on Aarya 3

En route to her shoot for the series, Sushmita Sen hosted an Instagram live chat with her fans on April 15. In the stream, she extended the wishes of Pohela Boishakh, which is the Bengali New Year. She then went on to inform her fans that she has landed in Jaipur. She mentioned she has got a “lot of healing, resting and exercising and getting back in the zone”. She also informed her fans that she will resume work on the third season of her web series, right from where she left off in the previous season of Aarya.

Sushmita Sen health

Sushmita Sen suffered a major heart attack earlier this year. The Taali actress took to her social media in May to inform her fans that she had to go for an angioplasty when it was revealed that 95% of her arteries were blocked. However, since then the actress has begun to make public appearances in fashion shows, events etc and has also been sharing her exercise and workout regimes with fans.