Exclusive: Chandrachur Singh Met 'another Sushmita Sen' Before 'Aarya'?

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh is gearing up for the release of his web series Aarya. Chandrachur Singh will be coming back on screen after a long time. In the upcoming web series, he will be seen along with Sushmita Sen. The Josh actor in a conversation with Republic World talked about his experience of working with Sushmita Sen in Aarya and his meeting with 'another Sushmita Sen'. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Chandrachur Singh on meeting 'another Sushmita Sen'

Chandrachur Singh said that it was a good experience of working with Sushmita Sen in Aarya. During the interaction, Chandrachur Singh said, “So, Sushmita and I were supposed to work together years ago, but the projects did not come about. For 'Aarya', I was travelling to Mumbai and met 2 air hostesses in the flight. They wanted to take a picture, but then the airline policy does not allow them to take pictures. They requested if I would give them an autograph. By now, I did not know if Sushmita was locked for this role. I asked them their names while giving the autograph and one of them said that her name was Sushmita Sen. I got goosebumps that time!''

He said that after that, he drove from the airport to meet the director of Aarya, Ram Madhvani "and we had a chat over coffee. This is when Ram told me Sushmita was locked for the role in this show. When I met the kids and Sushmita for the show, I told them this and even they got goosebumps when they heard that this had happened with me on the flight.”

Chandrachur Singh’s Aarya

Aarya is an upcoming crime drama web series created by Ram Madhvani. He is best known for directing the critically acclaimed movie Neerja starring Sonam Kapoor. Aarya cast features some of the talented actors in Bollywood like Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O'Nell, Namit Das, Sugandha Garg and Manish Choudhary among others. Both Chandrachur Singh and Sushmita Sen will be seen in Aarya after a long time. Their fans are eager to see them acting in Aarya again.

Aarya Trailer

The trailer of Aarya was launched a week ago by the makers and it is being received well by the audience. The trailer has close to 24 million views on Youtube since its launch. The web series will be available for the audience on Disney + Hotstar on June 19, 2020. See the trailer here.

