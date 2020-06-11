Sushmita Sen Talks About The Remake Of Her Song 'Dilbar': 'I Am Happy Nora Didn't Copy Me'

Sushmita Sen recently opened up about the remake of her song Dilbar to a media portal. The actor was very pleased with the remake and mentioned that she was glad Nora Fatehi didn't try to copy her. Sushmita also mentioned that she was happy the new generation was still enjoying the old song.

Nora brought in her own flavour to the song

Sushmita Sen recently talked about the remake of her old song Dilbar. The actor was very happy with the remake and Nora Fatehi's dancing skills. Sushmita explained that she was pleased as Nora didn't try to imitate her, but rather added her originality to the song. She said Nora brought in western flavour to the song by adding belly dancing moves. The actor was also pleased that the younger generation was still listening to old songs like Dilbar and keeping its spirit alive.

Sushmita Sen also added comments about working in the south film industry. She said that her command over Tamil and Telegu was very bad and she had already struggled to do films before in the South. She also said that if her fans could teach her the languages, she would love to work in the South Film Industry. Finally, she commended the kind of content that was being produced by the South Indian Film Industry. The actor went on to answer questions like her favourite books and talked about her life in Delhi when she was young. She also talked about the time she won the Miss Universe title.

Sushmita Sen was crowned Femina Miss India in 1994 and won Miss Universe 1994 at the age of 18 and was the first Indian girl to do so at that time. After that, the diva appeared in a lot of memorable movies, including Sirf Tum, Biwi No.1, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, to name a few. She was last seen in the film Nirbaak, which was a Bengali film and was critically acclaimed. Her future projects include a web series called Aarya which will be a crime drama and will release on Hotstar. The series will start streaming on June 19, 2020.

Promo Pic Credit: Sushmita Sen and Nora Fatehi's Instagram

