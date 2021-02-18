Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Reveals Her Bollywood Plans In An 'Ask Me Anything' Session

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen has wooed the audience with her performance in the short film Suttabazi. She is also an active social media user and recently conducted an AMA (ask me anything) session on the platform. Renee Sen revealed her plans to forray in Bollywood and how difficult was it for her to smoke in Suttabazi being a non-smoker.

Renee Sen's Instagram 'Ask me anything' session

In the session, Renee was asked what her plans were to start her acting career in Bollywood. To this, she replied by saying "By auditioning for roles". One of her fans also asked her what her favourite thing was about her career. She replied by saying, "My most favourite thing is that I get the opportunity to bring stories and characters to life". Her fans also wanted to know more about her personal choices and also asked her what her favourite movie was. Renee replied by saying Scent of a Woman, a 1992 romantic drama and Lovestory. One of her fans also asked her that how difficult was it for her to smoke in Suttabazi when she is a non-smoker herself. Renee replied to this by saying, "The smoking part was really difficult. My lungs felt very uncomfortable".

Renee Sen's Suttabazi

The short film told the story of a rebellious teenager called Diya Kumar who is stuck at home with her conservative parents due to the lockdown. She secretly finds ways to smoke in and around the house and is often at loggerheads with her parents because of her Insta-famous life. The series also stars Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria who play the role of Renee's parents. The 13-minute film is a Kabeer Khurana directorial and is produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney and Pankaj Rungta. It is available for streaming on YouTube.

A peek into Renee Sen's Instagram handle

The actor's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often shares pictures with her family on social media. She also wrote a sweet birthday note for her mother Susmita Sen's partner Rohman Shawl. In the note she had written, "Happy birthday Rohman Uncle. May this year bring you good health and lots of happiness!!! Thank you for being YOU! An avalanche of love from me to you".

