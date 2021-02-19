Sushmita Sen's Daughter Renee Speaks On Beauty Pageant, Relationship Status And More

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen made her debut in the entertainment industry with the short film Suttabaazi. She managed to impress the audience with her performance in the short film, which left fans wanting to see more of her work. During a Q&A round on Instagram, fans took the opportunity to reach out to her and bombarded her with questions. One of the questions asked by her fans was about her relationship status and her career options.

Renee Sen's fans bombard her with questions on Instagram

One of Renee Sen's fans asked if she was 'Single', to which the actor replied that she is focusing on other important things in life right now. She said she is focusing on her career and college right now, adding that it was her 'relationship' status currently. Renee was recently seen in a short film and fans cannot wait to watch her in Bollywood already. One of her fans asked how she was planning to make a career in Bollywood, to which the actor replied that she will make a career in Bollywood by 'auditioning for roles'.

Through the Q&A round, a fan also asked if she wished to enter beauty pageants, to which she replied that as a kid, she did want to enter beauty pageants like her mother. She also opened up about her bond with her mother Sushmita Sen and called their bond the most beautiful in the whole wide world. Moreover, she also answered questions regarding her upcoming projects and revealed she is working win award-winning director Kabeer Khurana.

Renee Sen's movies

Renee Sen was last seen in a short film Suttabaazi, also directed by Kabeer Khurana. The short film was about a teenager who feels stuck at home with her parents during the lockdown. Reene played the character of a rebellious kid who's in a constant argument with her parents. She's seen as a chain-smoker in the film who finds it difficult to smoke during the lockdown, stuck at home and with her parents around her, always. Actors Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra played the character of Reene's parents in the film. Reene's performance in the film was loved by the audience.

