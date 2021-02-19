Sussanne Khan Enjoys 'poolside Vibe' With Girl Gang; See Picture

Sussanne Khan recently took to Instagram to treat her fans with a new post. She shared a picture with her girlfriends and colleagues. In the picture, she can be seen having a gala night with her girl gang. In her caption, she spoke about her Thursday night vibe.

Sussanne Khan's photos

Sussanne shared a picture in which one can see a gang of nine girls enjoying their drinks which includes Indian fashion designer Surily Goel, film producer Pragya Kapoor, Fashion Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Preeta Sukhtankar, Malaika Arora, among others. Sussanne was seen in an all-black outfit. She left her hair loose and flashed a smile towards the camera. She captioned her post by writing, “The poolside vibe on a Thursday night in my nest.. little detail there is no poolside #creativegirls #giveitarest #nightslikethis.” Take a look at her post and the comments left by fans and followers below.

Earlier, Sussanna shared a quote on her feed which was a repost from author Jay Shetty. It stated that people should be honest about themselves, what they want and how they expect to be treated. In her caption, she mentioned, "Be true to yourself.. and whoever fits into that equation thank you @jayshetty for always helping me Think like monk with my roots firmly within the ground." Take a look at her post below.

About Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan is an Indian interior and fashion designer. She gained an Art associate degree in interior designing from the USA. Then, she started her career as an interior designer by following the footsteps of her mother who was also a well-known interior design.

Later, she partnered with the film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan. Together, they launched and introduced The Charcoal Project foundation in Mumbai which is considered as the most popular design store in India. Sussanne also launched a branch of Pearl Academy campus in Mumbai and supported the students by handling scholarships. She is the former wife of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The couple divorced after 14 years of marriage in 2014.

