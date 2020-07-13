Taapsee, Bhumi Wish 'Saand Ki Aankh' Director Tushar Hiranandani On His Birthday

As Saand Ki Aankh director Tushar Hiranandani turned a year older on July 13, he received special birthday wishes from the main leads, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar. The two stars who played the role of sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi shared their beautiful wishes for the director on social media. Bhumi recalled her conversations with the director on set while Taapsee’s wishes for Tushar were quite funny.

Tushar Hiranandani receives birthday wishes

Taapsee shared a BTS where she can be seen sitting in her complete get up while Tushar is seen explaining a scene. Dressed in a white Infinity War t-shirt, Taapsee called the director as “our very own Thanos.” Then while extending her wishes, she asked Tushar to go and kill coronavirus with his powers.

On the other hand, Bhumi also shared a BTS picture on her Instagram where the director-actor duo can be seen as understanding a scene. In the picture, Bhumi can be seen in her complete character while Tushar is seen narrating a scene to the actor, While captioning the sweet post, Bhumi wrote Tushar is the sweetest, super enthusiastic and talented person. The actress further mentioned her character in the film and wrote that “Dadi sending you aashirwad.”

Apart from this, the actress also shared a picture of Tushar’s baby who can be seen wishing her father in the most amazing manner. In the cute picture, the little munchkin can be seen wearing a nightsuit with “I can’t keep calm as it's my dad’s birthday’ written on it.

The story of the biographical film revolves around the lives of sisters-in-law Chandro and Prakashi Tomar who first picked up a gun in their 60s and have gone on to become multiple-medal-winning shooting champions. Now in their 80s, the Shooter Daadis of Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village have riddled glass ceilings with bullet holes and paved the way for more women to step out of their homes in a state otherwise notorious for gender discrimination and violence. The film also hits directly on the taboo pertaining to the patriarchal society and its norms. The film also shuns away the preconceived notions set up by the people for women especially after their marriage.

