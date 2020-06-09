Taapsee Pannu Posts Qualities Of Herself That Are Typical Leo Traits

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a couple of stories on her Instagram profile, where she confessed to having all the traits of her zodiac sign - Leo. In the stories, her fans could see a generic post of what a Leo trait is and then Taapsee playfully admitting that she has them all. The actor posted 4 snaps of the post 'Things only Leo understands' and her views.

Leos are extremely loyal

Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

In the first snap shared by her, the post says that Leos are extremely loyal, sometimes a little too loyal. Taapsee Pannu playful assumes that she is having a conversation with a friend who wants her to help in a murder. To this, she responds that she would do anything for a friend and is leaving her house right now with a knife to come help.

Leos make future plans but are impulsive

Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

In the second snap, the post can be seen saying - 'You make plans for the future but are very impulsive.' To this Taapsee Pannu responds by saying that she usually thinks of the future but gets too excited to do something right now. She also adds that this is exactly her emotions amid the lockdown.

Leos hate being ignored

Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

The third snap can be seen stating - 'Leos hate being ignored'. To this, Taapsee Pannu writes that before someone can ignore her she would probably ignore them first. She ends it by writing on her snap 'And over n out!'

Leos are stubborn

Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

The last post in her snap is seen saying - 'You are so goddamn stubborn'. The post continues saying that if someone is a Leo and they want to do something, they would do it even if the world is coming to an end. To this, Taapsee Pannu writes that she is desperately waiting for the lockdown to get over so that she can get on with all the things she wants to do portraying how stubborn she is.

Taapsee Pannu, who is self-isolating in her house, is, as evident, desperately waiting for the lockdown to get over but in an earlier post she said that she would like everyone to be safe and healthy. She is quite active on social media amidst lockdown and keeps her followers entertained with her posts.

Promo Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

