Taapsee Pannu Flaunts Abs In Latest Instagram Post; Fans React

Taapsee Pannu has been a fitness enthusiast and has often taken to her social media handles to share pictures and videos from her workout sessions. In a recent post, the Pink actress can be seen flexing her toned abs as she poses with her trainer. Along with the picture, Taapsee also wrote a quirky caption that made her win the Internet’s heart.

Taapsee Pannu took to Instagram to share two pictures of her latest fitness achievement. In the photos, Taapsee can be seen posing with her trainer and fitness expert, Sujeet Kargutkar. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Months of grilling and hard work only so i could have the biscuits and he could have his cup of tea. @sujeetkargutkar you finally have the picture and I’m off to have my chole bhature and croissants!”



The caption and the photo left Taapsee’s friends and fans spellbound. Several celebrities dropped their comments on the photo to show their appreciation for the actor’s hard work. Pratik Gandhi, Huma Qureshi, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Tahira Kashyap, Ruhee Dosani and Angad Bedi, among others commented on the post. Meanwhile, her fans couldn't get over her abs.

Taapsee Pannu workout

This is not the first time Taapsee has given fitness motivation to her fans and followers. The actress is a regular in posting photos and videos from her workouts. Previously, she had shared a picture whilst she was training to get the aforementioned abs. In the caption, she wrote, “Talking about ‘my cup of tea’….I prefer it with 4 biscuits…. At least !!!! WIP :)”



Taapsee Pannu films

Since her debut in 2013, Taapsee has garnered much success and acclaim in the industry. Her latest body of work includes Dobaaraa and Sabaash Mitthu. Taapsee is currently working on her next movie Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, which is a sequel to the 2021 film, Haseen Dilruba. She will also be seen in the upcoming movie Dunki and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?