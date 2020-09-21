'Coming Soon': Taapsee Pannu's Sister Evania Teases 'something Exciting'; See Post

It seems that actress Taapsee Pannu is going to surprise fans with yet an amazing announcement soon. Recently, Taapsee’s sister and makeup artist Evania Pannu shared a series of pictures on her Instagram giving a glimpse of the interesting announcement. In one of the pictures, Taapsee can be seen sitting in her dressing room while Evania was doing the makeup. In the second and third still, both the sisters can be seen walking arms in arms on a set while discussing something.

Taapsee Pannu hints of a new project

While captioning the pictures, Evania piqued the curiosity of the fans and wrote that something exciting is set to come out soon. Apart from Evania, Tapsee Pannu also shared the pictures on her Instagram story Several fans of the actress were quick enough to express their curiosity in the comment section. One of the users poured in her love for the two sisters and wrote, “All love to you two.” Another user expressed his excitement and wrote, “waiting” while a third user chimed in and wrote, “can’t wait ma'am.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “happy for you my dear.”

Read: Taapsee Pannu Backs Anurag Kashyap Over Sexual Assault Row, Calls Him 'biggest Feminist'

Read: Radikaa Sarathkumar Shares BTS Pictures From Sets Of Vijay Sethupathi-Taapsee Pannu Film

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has been working on several projects recently took to Instagram to share a short animated video titled 'Safar.' Taapsee Pannu narrated the video in two different languages. 'Safar' showcased how the migrant workers were still suffering through the worst consequences of the pandemic. Take a look at the video and see what makes the post so unique. In the video uploaded by the actor, fans can overhear the actor's voice narrating all the work migrant labourers had done for the general public. The actor narrates the video in both Hindi & Punjabi and fans can also see animated scenery in the background.

The video is almost a minute long. The video is narrated from the perspective of the migrant workers who are simply mentioning what they do every day. Taapsee's first line is, ''Suno, Humne toh kabhi nahi kaha ki jin makano mai tum base hu woh humne banye hai,'' and so on. The video attempts to showcase how important the daily wage workers were and how they are often neglected. The actor also tried to convey that even though things seemed to be going back to normal, the workers were still suffering.

Read: Taapsee Pannu Shares Her Punjabi Version Of 'Samwaad' On International Day Of Democracy

Read: Taapsee Pannu's 'Safar' Showcases Hardships Faced By Migrant Workers; Watch

(Image credit: Evania Pannu/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.