Taapsee Pannu Shares Never-seen-before BTS Video From The Sets Of 2018 Film 'Soorma'

The spread of coronavirus has certainly forced everyone inside their houses. The Bollywood stars have also been following the lockdown in order to curb the widespread of coronavirus. Staying indoors has certainly made a number of these Bollywood celebrities active on their respective social media handles. Similarly, Taapsee Pannu has been uploading a number of posts from her quarantine life. She recently took the opportunity to share a never-seen-before video from the sets of her 2018 sports drama Soorma. Read more to know about Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram video.

Taapsee Pannu's throwback post from Soorma

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a BTS video from the sets of her sports drama film, Soorma. The video features Taapsee doing somersaults on the hockey pitch as a punishment. She also mentioned through her caption that, “This is usually a punishment in hockey world but back home it used to be a fun activity. N me being the hyper active kid, had a lot of this ‘fun’ while growing up. It surely helped me to do this easily on set”. This shows the actor’s dedication to her work and how she managed to cope with new challenges. She also mentioned that her coach Sandeep Singh was always ready with this punishment for her whenever she missed class.

Taapsee Pannu news

On the professional end, Taapsee Pannu was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad. The film managed to get a mixed response from the viewers as it collected around ₹44 crores through box office collections. The film Thappad revolves around a woman who reevaluates her relationship after her husband slaps her in front of a number of guests at a party. The film stars Pavail Gulati, Vikram Sabharwall, Naila Grewal, Dia Mirza, and Ankur Rathee in prominent roles.

