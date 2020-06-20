Taapsee Pannu Is One Of The Few Actors Who Had 7 Releases In A Year; See Details

Taapsee Pannu was born and brought up in New Delhi. After acting in the South film industry, Taapsee stepped into Bollywood with Chashme Baddoor. However, she delivered her first notable role in Baby in 2015, in which she played the role of a special agent. The actor, who also participated in Miss India 2008 pageant, is among the few actors who had more than seven releases in a year. Keep reading to know more:

Details on the releases of Taapsee’s seven films in 2011

Aadukalam

Aadukalam is a 2011 Tamil-language action thriller film written and directed by Vetrimaran. The film features Dhanush and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film was released on January 14, 2011, and received a positive response from the critics and audiences. The film also won six awards at the 58th National Film Awards and five awards at 59th Filmfare Awards South. Later, the Telugu dubbed version of this film was also released in 2015 and was titled as Pandem.

Vastadu Naa Raju

Vastadu Naa Raju is a Telugu action film helmed by Hemant Madhukar. The film features Vishnu Manchu, who has also produced the film, and Taapsee Pannu in prominent roles. While Gopal Reddy S has handled the camera, the music of the film is composed by Mani Sharma. The film released in February 2011 and later was dubbed as “Dare Devil” in Hindi.

Mr Perfect

Mr Perfect is a 2011 Telugu-language film directed by Dasaradh Kondapalli. The rom-com features Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film is produced by Dil Raju and written by Ravi Abburi. The film received much appreciation and won the Nagi Reddy Memorial Award for the Best Telugu Family Entertainer for the year 2011.

Veera

Veera is a 2011 released Telugu-language action drama film helmed by Ramesh Varma. The film features Ravi Teja, Kajal Aggarwal and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film had beautiful music by Thaman and released on May 20, 2011. Reportedly, the film had a 100-day run at the box office. The film was later released in Tamil as Veeraiyaah, in Hindi as The Great Veera, and in Malayalam as Veera.

Vandhaan Vendraan

Vandhaan Vendraan is a Tamil action crime comedy thriller movie written and directed by R. Kannan. The film has Jiiva, Nandha and Taapsee Pannu in important roles. The film released on September 16, 2011, and received mixed reviews at the box-office. Later, the film was also dubbed in Telugu as Vachadu Gelichadu.

Mogudu

Mogudu is a 2011 released Telugu drama film produced by Nallamalapu Srinivas under the banner of Lakshmi Narasimha Productions and helmed by Krishna Vamsi. Featuring Gopichand and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, the film marks the debut of music composer Babu Shankar. The film released on November 4, 2011, and later was dubbed in Hindi as Mard Ki Zaban and in Tamil as My Dear Purushan.

Doubles

Doubles is a 2011 Malayalam action-drama film helmed by debutant Sohan Seenulal. Written by the duo of Sachi-Sethu, the film features Mammootty, Nadia Moidu and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film also has a cameo appearance of Roma and Rima Kallingal. The film is a story of two siblings who rescue victims of a road accident.

