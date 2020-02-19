Taapsee Pannu's Ethnic Looks That Can Give Cues To Saree Lovers, See Pics

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who predominately worked in regional films, has delivered many successful Bollywood films. After marking her debut in Bollywood, she became a promising actor over the years. From her projects to befitting reply to trolls, the actor always showed off her quirky side. Similarly, when it comes to fashion, the Pink actor has turned many heads with her style statements. Here are a few pictures in which she has reflected her inner Desi Girl while donning a saree.

In January 2020, Taapsee won a Best Actress award for her performance in the film Game Over. To receive the award, she appeared in a hot pink saree. She also matched her bindi with the colour of her outfit. To add a pinch of jewellery, she wore a pair of big drop gold earrings and a pair of kangan.

The Saand Ki Aankh actor walked like a queen in a shiny orange and blue colour saree. The flower prints on her saree complimented her overall look. She also opted for a pair of cluster earrings.

During the promotional events of her August 2019's release Mission Mangal, Pannu was spotted sporting saree several times. For her visit to a dance reality show, the Badla actor went for a red multi-coloured saree. To give her saree a modern look, she also added a belt to her outfit. She also opted for a pair of pearl hoop earrings.

Looking stunning in a saree seems nothing new for the Mulk actor. In 2017, while attending an award function, Taapsee grabbed the attention of her fans and followers in a multi-coloured saree paired with a black full-sleeves blouse. Her black bindi and hair bun gave the final touch to her outfit.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

