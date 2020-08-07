Taarak Mehta's Mandar Chandwadkar Aka Bhide Shares Old Pic Of Workouts As He Misses Gym

The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah enjoys a great deal of attention on social media. They often share pictures and videos to keep in constant touch with their fans. TMKOC's Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar shared a series of pictures of him at the gym and revealed in the caption that he hopes to be at the gym sometime soon. Take a look at his post.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide misses going to the gym

Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar took to his Instagram to post a series of throwback pictures of him at the gym. In the three pictures, he is seen performing an exercise rep at the gym. He wrote in the caption, "Gyming...going soon.... hopefully..". [sic] He further used multiple hashtags related to his name and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to complete the caption.

Fans were excited to see the actor and jumped to the comments section to react to the picture. Making a reference from the show, one user commented that Jethalal would never choose to go against Bhide now. (Translated in English). Another user wrote, "Sir keep it up, today I was watching the highlights of Singapore tour of tmkoc it was funðŸ˜… hope u all enjoyedâ¤ï¸", while many others dropped down the fire emojis and the heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently completed 12 years of its run. Mandar Chandwadkar earlier took to his social media on July 28 to thank his fans post the completion of the show's first episode after Coronavirus lockdown. He posted a selfie video and wrote in the caption, "Thank You..!

#TMKOC #TMKOCSmileOfIndia @tmkoc_ntf". [sic]

After greeting his fans in the video, Mandar Chandwadkar said that he believed it was the right time to thank the show's fans as the first episode (after coronavirus) just finished airing. He further thanked everyone for showering the show with love and appreciation for 12 years and also mentioned that TMKOC completed 12 years of its run. Mandar further asked his fans to keep watching the show and assured them that Bhide will also be there to greet them.

