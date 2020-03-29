Tabu's Bollywood Movies That Are Rated Higher Than 8 On IMDb

Bollywood actor has left all her fans and audience spellbound with her outstanding performances in movies. She has acted in several films in various languages including Telugu, Malayalam, English, Tamil, Marathi, and Bengali, besides establishing her niche in the Hindi film industry. Tabu had left a lasting impact on the minds of fans with her versatility. Having said that, here are some of Tabu's movies that are rated higher than 8 on IMDb:

Tabu's Bollywood movies rated higher than 8 on IMDb

Andhadhun (2018)

The 2018 crime thriller movie portrays Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana in eminent roles. Tabu essayed the role of Simmi in the flick and her performance in the movie is appreciated by her fans. Andhadhun managed to earn 8.3 stars on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Tabu's Love For Dogs Is Evident From These Pics; Check Out

Drishyam (2015)

The 2015 crime-mystery-drama movie is considered to be one of the best performances of Tabu. She steps into the role of Meera Deshmukh in the movie, who is an IPS officer. The flick featuring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and Tabu in prominent roles has a whopping 8.2 stars on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Best Telugu Films Of Tabu You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Now

Hera Pheri (2000)

One of the most lauded performances of Tabu happened in the iconic comedy flick, Hera Pheri, wherein she essayed the role of Anuradha Shivshankar Panikar. Her performance as an innocent girl wowed her fans immensely. Hera Pheri earned 8.2 stars on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Tabu On "reconnecting" With Her 'A Suitable Boy' Director After Their 'The Namesake' Days

Haider (2014)

The flick features Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Irfan Khan, Tabu and Kay Kay Menon in prominent roles. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the crime thriller is centred around one of the most famous Shakespeare classics, Hamlet. Tabu essays the role of Ghazala Meer, mother of Haider. The movie bagged 8.1 stars on IMDb.

ALSO READ | Tabu Seduces Saif Ali Khan In The Latest Promo Of 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Watch Video

Maqbool (2003)

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the crime-drama-thriller is another adaptation of one of Shakespeare's classics, Macbeth. Tabu portrays the role of Nimmi in the flick. The movie, featuring Irfan Khan, Tabu, Pankaj Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Piyush Misha in pivotal roles, managed to earn 8.1 stars on IMDb.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.