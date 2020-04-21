Tahir Raj Bhasin Celebrates Quiet Birthday In Quarantine, Says "atleast There’s Cake"

Many Bollywood celebs are practising social distancing and one of them is Tahir Raj Bhasin. Tahir Raj Bhasin turned 33 on April 21, 2020 and is celebrating his birthday at home. Here is how the Manto actor celebrated his 33rd birthday.

Tahir Raj Bhasin celebrates birthday

Tahir Raj Bhasin took to his Instagram on the occasion of his birthday on April 21, 2020, and shared a picture of him celebrating his birthday at his home. In the post, he shared two pictures of him enjoying his birthday. In the first picture, he was seen posing with a cake. In the second picture, Tahir Raj Bhasin was seen blowing the candle on his cake. He was seen sporting a black pink and green floral print shirt in the post. He captioned the picture by writing "Well, atleast there’s cake :) Here’s wishing for a great year, healthier, safer & amazinggg times ahead 💫#LockdownBirthdays. Cake & Camera: @theannamaraju". Take a look at the post here.

On the professional front

Tahir Raj Bhasin was last seen in the hit film Chhichhore where he played the role of Derek. His performance was loved by the fans. Now Tahir Raj Bhasin will be making seen in the film '83. In '83, he will be seen in the role of Sunil Gavaskar. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the film Looop Lapeta. In the film, he will be seen in a pivotal role along with Taapsee Pannu.

