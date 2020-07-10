Tahir Raj Bhasin Wishes Little Master Sunil Gavaskar, Says 'Happy Birthday Legend'

Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will be portraying the role of Sunil Gavaskar in Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama film ‘83, wished the renowned cricketer a happy birthday. Sunil Gavaskar turned 71 today. The actor wished the legendary icon by saying that Sunil Gavaskar has inspired countless people in the country.

Sunil Gavaskar receives birthday wishes from Tahir Raj Bhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin is a very active celebrity on social media. The emerging Bollywood actor took to his Instagram handle to wish Sunil Gavaskar a happy birthday. In his statement with a leading entertainment portal, Tahir thanked Sunil Gavaskar for being a source of inspiration for many sportspersons in India and wished him on his birthday. He also took to his Instagram to convey his wishes.

The Chhichhore actor said that he would like to wish the legendary player a very Happy Birthday, good health, high energy and a lifetime of happiness. He also said that he would like to thank him for the generations of sportsmen and women that his grit, commitment and career have inspired. Further talking about his presence on the sets of ’83, the actor shared it was an excellent time to have him there but also daunting.

The actor revealed that Gavaskar had an aura of ease and style which charmed everyone on the sets. Spending time with the master of cricket also helped him understand the mind of a champion sports star and how they battle challenges. The actor further said this was something that he has imbibed and carried with him long after they wrapped the film’s shoot.

About the film ‘83

Kabir Khan directorial '83 featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role is likely to release post lockdown. As per reports, it is still uncertain when the lockdown will be lifted and when cinema halls will open again. The Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer is one of the most anticipated films and also one of the many films to have suffered due to the lockdown amid the COVID-19 situation. Ranveer will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in this sports drama which is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

