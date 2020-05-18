Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's Well-written Tale Is Perfect Representation Of Domestic Violence

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana recently took to Instagram to put forth her thoughts on the issue of domestic violence. She narrated a tale with the title ‘Domestic Virus’. The tale is of a couple living in the slums as they are locked in together when the Coronavirus related stay at home order has come in place. he story is that of a woman who has been suffering through these tough times as she is stuck in with her abuser.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Domestic Virus

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is known for her ability to connect with the audience through her heartfelt words. She recently wrote a piece on domestic abuse and how grave of an issue it is. In the video posted on her official Instagram handle, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has narrated a story of a woman who is going through a tough time as she is stuck in the house with her abuser. She belongs to an economically poor background which makes her the bread earner in the family. On the other hand, her husband comes in drunk and in a fit of rage takes out all the frustration on his wife. Tahira Kashyap’s well-written tale talks about privilege and how different the quarantine is proving to be for different people. She has rightly put forth her words by narrating the story well with the right kind of background score to go with her words. She has received a lot of appreciation for the hard-hitting and well-drafted words in the comments section of the post. Have a look at the statement given out by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana along with the post here.

Lockdown has a completely different meaning for each individual. I like to write about hopeful things, even if the current scenario is the opposite I still like to see that bleak line of a hopeful future. This story is about domestic abuse. The arch of the story can make you feel two ways about its protagonist. To be hopeless in a hopeful situation or to cling on to hope despite unfavourable circumstances is a decision like this story’s characters all of us also face in real life too

Image Courtesy: Tahira Kashya Khurrana Instagram

