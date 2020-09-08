Tahira Kashyap Shares 'Commandments Of Being A Woman', Says She Had Reasons To Be A Rebel

On the occasion of Women’s Day, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap said that she was writing a book named The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman. Tahira said that the book would talk about “the experiences of being and becoming a woman”. As of date, Tahira took to Instagram to promote her upcoming novel, The 12 Commandments of Being A Woman.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Beautiful Picture Of Wife Tahira Kashyap On IG Story; See Here

Tahira’s Instagram video featured a look of her second commandment from the book. Further, it stated how women from small towns faced several problems.

She captioned the post as “Some rules are unsaid,

By the stereotype life is lead.

I had my reasons, like many others, to be a rebel,

Celebrating the same with high notes,bass and lots of treble!

#the12commandmentsofbeingawoman #comingsoon #womenforwomen #femaleauthors #womenauthors #wordsofwomen”.

Several fans showered their love on Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Further, several celebrities also commented on the Instagram video. Some of the celebrities who commented on Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram video include the Uri actor Yami Gautam and the famous dancer Neeti Mohan.

Further, Tahira’s husband Ayushmann Khurrana also commented on the Instagram post. The Vicky Donor actor dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. You can check out Tahira Kashyap’s commandments post here:

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Look Picture Perfect In This Latest Photo

You can check out some of the comments here:

Image Source: Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram

ALSO READ: Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Is Excited As She Submits Manuscript Of Her Upcoming Book

Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram:

The writer and director Tahira Kashyap is quite active on Instagram. She enjoys a fan following of 346k followers on the photo-sharing platform. Tahira has actively promoted her upcoming novel on Instagram. As of last month, she took to Instagram to share a post of her novel’s manuscript.

Further, she appeared to be extremely excited in the picture. She captioned the post as, “A sneak peek into my writing corner! Submitted my manuscript ðŸ¤¸ðŸ½‍â™€ï¸ can’t contain my excitement of sharing the crazy commandments of being a woman! All I can say is this corner that I work from brings out the outrageous meðŸ™ˆ @juggernaut.in.#newbeginnings #writersdesk #readersnook #writersofig #womenforwomen #womenwriters #womenwritersofindia #drivingmondaybluesaway #the12commandmentsofbeingawoman”. You can check out Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Sonali Bendre's Adorable Instagram Pic Receives 'Aww' From Tahira Kashyap; See Post

Promo Image Source: Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.