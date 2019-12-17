Taimur Ali Khan's 5 Instances That Made People Go 'aww'

Taimur Ali Khan is surely one of the most photographed celebrity kids of Bollywood celebrities. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s child is celebrating his third birthday today. In a recent interview with a news publishing house, Kareena opened about her plans for the special day. She said they would be in Mumbai and would hold a small get together with 8-10 of his friends. To celebrate his birthday, here are five times when Taimur won the hearts of social media. Read more to see some videos and pictures of Taimur Ali Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan wins the hearts of social media

Taimur has always been the favourite star kid of the paparazzi since he was born. Kareena and Saif too did not shield him from the camera lenses of the media. The actors have been open about it and they say that it is the part and parcel of who they are. In this video, Taimur is seen recognising the paparazzi maybe because they are always following him. He is seen pointing at them and saying, ‘Media’.

Pictures and videos of Taimur sweating it out on the playground have made their way into the social media earlier too. In this video, Taimur is seen celebrating the festival od Dahi Handi on the eve of Janmashtami. He is touching a small Dahi handi with the help of his caretaker and then later he is seen telling him, ‘I want to hold it in my hand’.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have opened up about their behaviour at home and have revealed that they call their son Taimur, ‘Tim’ at home. After being so popular amongst the Indian viewers and paparazzi, he might just be used to the name ‘Tim’. He also corrected the media who were calling him Taimur but telling them “It’s Tim”.

In this photo, Taimur is seen in a full white outfit along with his mother and father in New Delhi. When Taimur Ali Khan picked lemonade over posing with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In this very recent video, Taimur can be seen walking past the paparazzi while holding his nanny’s hand. The internet sensation can be heard saying, ‘Excuse me’ as he walked past the photographers. This happened when the photographers were busy clicking him as he made his way out of Esha Deol’s daughter Radhya’s birthday party.

