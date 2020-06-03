Surbhi Jyoti Or Tamannaah Bhatia; Who Wore The Yellow Striped Attire Better?

Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular TV celebs who have a massive following on social media. She is often hailed for her bold fashion choices. Another diva who is admired for her fashion is Tamannaah Bhatia. Tamannah is also very particular about her fashion appearances and makes heads turn whenever she dresses up for any event. Recently, both the actors were caught in a fashion face-off. Have a look below and decide who aced their look better-

Also read | Surbhi Jyoti & Other TV Celebs Who Made Headlines For Their Styles Choices This Week

Surbhi Jyoti or Tamannaah Bhatia; whose yellow striped outfit do you love?

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti’s appearance in this striped jumpsuit along with splendid poses with a background of polka dot is giving major fashion goals to the fans. Surbhi Jyoti is a capable actor and a fashionista too, who always makes sure to give fashion inspiration to her fans. She slays in every attire that she opts for, and this yellow "sunflower look" of Surbhi Jyoti is also loved by many fans.

Also read | Surbhi Jyoti's Birthday To Hina Khan's Eid Post, Check Out Top Instagram Posts Of The Week

Surbhi Jyoti’s striped yellow and white jumpsuit is perfectly matching with her poker faces. She kept her hair tied into a messy bun pairing it with hoop earrings. Surbhi Jyoti pulled on a yellow-hued jumpsuit from the designer duo Rishi & Soujit. Her attractive striped suit comprised of a full-sleeved notch-lapel plunging-neckline, buttoned-down bodice and flared pants. The identical knotted belt settled at her waist added structure to Surbhi Jyoti’s apparel.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar & Tamannaah Bhatia Slay In Green Sequin Sarees, See Pictures

Tamannaah Bhatia

Along with satirical choices of film, Tamannaah Bhatia is also known for her spectacular fashion and style choices. Tamannaah Bhatia’s Khamoshi promotional look was this amazing outfit. She opted for a striped concept pantsuit that reminded us of summer. Tamannaah Bhatia’s concept outfit had an added flowy material on the sides along with a plunging neckline.

The actress overflowed charm by sporting a slinky bralette inside the striped outfit. Tamannaah Bhatia’s face was glowing as she opted for a dewy-glow makeup for this look. Along with that she also embraced her look with plump glossy lips, well-lined eyes, loads of mascara, and filled in brows. Tamannaah Bhatia’s hairstyle was a stylishly curled and messy tousled waves which undoubtedly gave a glam factor to this look.

Also read | When Tamannaah Bhatia And Hansika Motwani Looked Stunning In Blazers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.