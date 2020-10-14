From 'Tanhaji' To 'Kedarnath', Films Re-releasing In Theatres After October 15 Announced

Unlock 5.0 is around the corner with cinema halls all set to reopen following only 50% occupancy from October 15. According to the new guidelines released by the government, the various states have the power to open up the multiplexes in their state. The cinema halls would, however, be only 50% filled and the viewers would have to follow social distancing rules, wear a mask, and use sanitiser within the premises. After the news of PM Narendra Modi's biopic and Khaali Peeli being the first two movies to be released post lockdown on October 15 and 16 respectively, here is the list of movies that the Indian audience will find in theatres after a long lockdown of around 7 months.

As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced...

⭐️ #Tanhaji

⭐️ #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

⭐️ #Malang

⭐️ #Kedarnath

⭐️ #Thappad

More films will be scheduled in coming days. pic.twitter.com/4Dm7xCjIlG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2020

Tanhaji

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is based on the life of great Maratha warrior Subedar Tanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, and Kajol will be seen portraying the role of Tanaji’s wife. The movie had originally hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana's movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan would also be one of the movies releasing post lockdown in the Indian movie multiplexes. The movie is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and also featured internet sensation Jitendra Kumar, and the Badhaai Ho actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. The film released in February 2020 and showcased a love story between Ayushmann and Jitendra's characters and also addressed homophobia.

Malang

Malang is a Mohit Suri directed romantic-action film. The film marked Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2, and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. In prominent roles, the film featured Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie also showcased dark sides of Aditya and Anil Kapoor's characters.

Kedarnath

The movie Kedarnath is a Hindi language film from the romantic drama genre. The movie featured late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The movie was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor and was based against the backdrop of 2013 Uttarakhand floods. The movie was originally released in 2018.

Thappad

The movie Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Kumud Mishra in the lead, narrates the tale of a woman who after getting slapped by her partner re-evaluates her life. The Anubhav Sinha directorial addressed violence and threw light on patriarchy. The movie originally released in February this year.

War

War featured Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan essaying Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent named Kabir. However, when he goes rogue, the agency calls Khalid (essayed by Tiger Shroff), whom he mentored once, to catch Kabir. Actor Vaani Kapoor also played a pivotal character in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Apart from these 6 new movie entries, Tamil movie Ka Pae Ranasingam and Hollywood films like My Spy, Force of Nature and The Rental would also release in theatres.

Promo Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh Twitter

